What will you never take for granted again?

We know coronavirus has made things crazy. Everyone is missing something from "normal" life. Take a picture holding up a sign of what you miss, and share it with us!

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no question that COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work, and play.

Everyone is doing their best to stay positive, but we know you're missing some of your favorite places, things, AND people. (We know we are.)

We want to know what you're missing the most. What's that one thing you appreciate more than ever? Good health? A food item in the grocery store? A haircut? Maybe a night out at a particular restaurant?

Whatever it is, we want to hear what that one thing is you won't take for granted again. Here's how to share it.

Take a photo of yourself holding up a sign that tells us what you miss. Then, text it to 13News Now at 757.628.6200 (with your name and where you live) or look for our Facebook post about this story, and add your photo (with a caption) in the comments.