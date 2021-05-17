Where do I still have to wear a mask? | The nitty-gritty of remaining mask guidelines for Virginia, North Carolina

Both Virginia and North Carolina lifted most of their mask mandates in early May. Now,

Starting at the end of last week, Virginia and North Carolina mask mandates changed dramatically.

In both states, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor spaces any more. (For unvaccinated people, masks are still strongly recommended.)

But - that doesn't mean there are no rules at all.

13News Now wanted to make sure you know the "fine print" of the new guidelines, so you know when you'll still need to grab a mask as you're walking out the door.

These are the guidelines that have been explained so far.

Virginia

Even if you're fully vaccinated, there are a few indoor settings where Gov. Ralph Northam said people would need to wear masks.

Public transit: Everyone using a public method of transportation, like a bus, plane or train, will need to wear masks while in the vehicle.

Health care facilities: Heading to visit a friend in the hospital or nursing home? Pack the mask, you'll need it there.

Congregate settings: You'll need to wear a mask in certain crowded indoor settings, like correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Certain businesses: Under the new mandate, private businesses have the right to require their employees or customers wear a mask inside their stores. That means if your grocery store posts a sign that says masks are still required, even if you're fully vaccinated, you have to wear one to shop there.

K-12 public schools: Not many children have been able to get COVID-19 vaccines yet. Although all children aged 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, Northam said masks would still be required in public schools, because most children are not protected from COVID-19 yet.

If you're not fully vaccinated, Northam strongly recommended you either make an appointment to get the vaccine, or continue to wear a mask for your own health (and to protect other unvaccinated Virginians from the spread of COVID-19).

Virginia restaurant, retail, fitness, personal care and entertainment sector employees who haven't been vaccinated are still required to wear masks at work.

North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most of the state's mask mandates, capacity caps and social distancing rules starting last Friday. Here are the stipulations his office outlined on the state website.

Public transit: Just like Virginia, if you're going to be using a plane, train or bus in North Carolina, everyone needs to be wearing a mask.

Health care settings: All North Carolinians need to wear masks when going to hospitals, doctor's offices and long-term care settings in the Tar Heel state.

Congregate settings: People at correctional facilities and homeless shelters have to keep masks on, regardless of vaccination status, for now.

Certain businesses: Cooper's updated mandate allows private businesses to decide if their customers need to wear masks. Even if the general state law says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors - if a business requires it, you have to wear one to shop there.

K-12 schools: There's a low vaccination rate among children, since the Pfizer vaccine was just authorized for kids 12 and older. Because many children are either not eligible to get a vaccine, or not vaccinated yet, masks will still be required in schools.

Child care and camps: For the same reasons as public schools, masks are required for child care settings and children's camps.

Indoor school sports: If students are exercising outside, they don't need to wear face masks - but if the sports are being held indoors, student athletes over age five need to wear masks.

Local cities/counties: Cooper made clear that even though North Carolina was lifting most of its COVID-19 rules and restrictions, local cities or counties could choose to set their own "state of emergency" statuses, and set stricter restrictions than the state.

