William & Mary brings back indoor mask requirement for all students, staff, visitors

Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, will have to mask up in shared spaces through the end of September. It gives the community time to finish getting vaccinated.

Everyone on the William & Mary campus will have to start wearing masks while indoors again.

In a Monday campus announcement, a spokesperson said the indoor mask requirements would go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 10.

That means students, staff and visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will have to mask up in shared spaces through the end of September.

"The CDC now recommends that in areas where there is a substantial infection rate, everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated," the spokesperson wrote. "The localities immediately surrounding William & Mary are currently classified as exhibiting high rates of transmission."

The new mask requirement covers classrooms, labs, shared offices and hallways, but doesn't include outdoor spaces, single-person offices, dorm rooms or common areas in residence halls.

The announcement said visitors who are in residence halls for fall move-in will have to wear masks.

"By Oct. 1, we will evaluate the need to continue wearing masks indoors based on guidance from public health officials and current data from our community," the release says.

According to the announcement, 80% of William & Mary's students and staff are fully vaccinated, but this mask requirement gives people who only have one dose some protective time to get their second shot.

At the end of July, William & Mary President Katherine Rowe said students and staff would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 17. (There are some medical and religious exemptions.)

"As of July 29, 2021, the university is requiring vaccination for all students, faculty, and staff unless an express exemption applies," she wrote.

You can read the full mask requirement letter below:

Dear William & Mary Community,

As we welcome the start of the fall semester, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority. We continue to monitor the scientific data on COVID-19 and respond to evolving CDC guidance regarding the more highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC now recommends that in areas where there is a substantial infection rate, everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. The localities immediately surrounding William & Mary are currently classified as exhibiting high rates of transmission.

With that in mind, we are temporarily reinstating a requirement for masks to be worn indoors by everyone, including visitors, in shared spaces, effective Tuesday, Aug. 10. The policy applies to all classrooms, labs, shared offices and indoor hallways in buildings on William & Mary properties. The indoor mask requirement does not apply to single-occupant offices, nor to student rooms or common areas in residence halls. Visitors to residence halls during the fall move-in days will be expected to wear masks.

William & Mary will require masks indoors in public spaces through the end of September in part to allow time for those who need to receive their second vaccine dose by the Sept. 17 deadline. By Oct. 1, we will evaluate the need to continue wearing masks indoors based on guidance from public health officials and current data from our community.

Masks will not be required outdoors. They are recommended if you are in a large gathering outdoors. Vaccinated or not, if you feel a mask would afford you greater protection or help protect those around you, please do not hesitate to “mask up.” There are any number of reasons students, faculty or staff members may wear a mask over their nose and mouth some or all of the time on our campuses.

Intercollegiate athletics training and competition will be conducted within NCAA guidance for athletes, coaches, physical trainers and other Tier 1 individuals.

We are pleased to report that more than 80% of our students, faculty and staff have verified they are now fully vaccinated. These percentages are increasing every day. Yet as research on the delta variant in vaccinated individuals evolves, wearing masks offers a simple, inexpensive and effective temporary measure as more people return to our campus.