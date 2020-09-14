William & Mary reports party, enforces coronavirus restrictions on campus

William & Mary shared some of the first examples of students not following the rules about social distancing, limiting gatherings and wearing face masks

Saturday, the staff of William & Mary sent a cautionary letter to their students after some were discovered violating the college's coronavirus restrictions.

The university took a hard line on enforcing the rules, and has conducted several rounds of mass testing, since administration brought students back to campus in mid-August.

On September 12, they shared some of the first examples of students not following the rules about social distancing, limiting gatherings and wearing face masks.

Ginger Ambler, the Vice President of Student Affairs, said they'd be facing repercussions for the break in policy.

"They gathered in a group exceeding our size guidelines, without the space to physically distance, were not wearing masks and possessed alcohol while underage," Ambler wrote. "Their actions have resulted in sanctions, which in some instances include removal from campus housing and/or separation from the campus community."

In the letter, Ambler said it wasn't a choice the university "took lightly," but the rules were put in place to keep the community safe, and had been clearly explained.

The letter did not detail how many students were being sent home for the violation.

It did begin by saying most students were following the proper guidelines.