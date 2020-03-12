Williamsburg-James City County Schools will instruct most students virtually until at least January

The majority of WJCC students will be taught in virtual settings until at least January 11. Special education and English language learners will still learn on site.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Due to the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases across the region, Williamsburg-James City County Schools will return the majority of its students to remote learning.

Superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron released a statement to the school division's families and faculty on the decision.

Previously, the division had been under a hybrid learning plan with some students learning through virtual means while others made the return back to the classroom.

Now, most students transition back to virtual instruction until at least January 11.

The division saw seven of its students and staff members test positive for COVID-19 the week after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Herron also cites the increase in cases in James City County. The state as well as the Hampton Roads region has seen an overall increase in percent positivity.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, most WJCC students will be taught in virtual settings. The division has made an exception for its most vulnerable students which include special education and English Language learners who have been learning in school buildings since September. Those students will stay in classrooms until winter break.

Middle and high schools will offer in-person learning supports for designated students. Those students' families will be notified.

The division will continue to monitor health metrics and COVID-19 data as well as consult health district officials in order to develop another instructional plan beyond Jan. 11.