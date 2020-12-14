Williamsburg-James City County Schools will return to remote learning

The division said the move is due to a rise in coronavirus cases in James City County and the City of Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg-James City County Schools announced all students will return to virtual learning starting Tuesday, December 15.

The division said the move is due to the significant increase of coronavirus trends in the area.

In its announcement, officials said James City County and the City of Williamsburg are both in the highest risk for transmission of the coronavirus in schools, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The division addressed the rise in cases and states that the percent positivity rates are at 8.2% for James City County and sits at 11.8% for Williamsburg.

WJCC Schools said that all students will return to remote learning until at least January 8.

Families can pick up the grab-and-go meals from Tuesday, December 15 through Thursday, December 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pickup locations include James River Elementary School, Toano Middle School, James Blair Middle School, and Matthew Whaley Elementary School.

The division said meal pickup and deliveries on December 21 and December 28 will include enough meals for the holidays when the school division is closed.