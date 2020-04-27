Williamsburg pharmacy offering COVID-19 antibody test

The test is not for actively ill patients. It determines if someone was exposed to COVID-19.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — While people are getting tested for COVID-19, there are also people getting tested to see if they've already had the virus.

Williamsburg Drug Company already offers hundreds of tests, from cholesterol to hormone and saliva. Now, they're adding one more to the list: antibody testing.

Vibrant America’s COVID-19 Antibody test can only determine if you were exposed to COVID-19. The test looks for specific antibodies. Results come back within two to three days.

Pharmacist Deb Proseck said the test eases people's worry and anxiety.

“It's more peace of mind, and that's a huge piece in all this,” Proseck said. “We had so many patients ask about the test.”

The pharmacy started administering the antibody test last week and has already tested more than 30 people.

Head Technician Adam Brown said some were medical professionals hoping to be deployed to other cities and states, where the outbreak is greater.

“One of the reasons to offer the test is for peace of mind,” Brown said. “Williamsburg Drug Company isn’t here to sell things. We care about our patients and community.”

Brown said when a patient has the antibodies, there is some degree of immunity. However, because this is a novel virus, they are waiting for more research before anyone can definitively say that a patient will not contract the virus again.

“There are so many people who are anxious and just want to know,” Proseck said.

The pharmacy has yet to receive lab results for patients drawn last Friday. Pharmacists advise patients that if their tests do come back as positive for the antibodies or negative that they continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

Williamsburg Drug Company works with Vibrant America. Williamsburg residents can get their blood drawn at the Jamestown Road location.