With virus cases rising, Northam halts elective surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is ordering a halt to elective surgeries at hospitals to preserve the capacity of the state's health care system amid the coronavirus pandemic.
State health officials reported a one-day increase of more than 100 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total Wednesday to just shy of 400. They also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to at least 12.
Northam has warned that those numbers will continue to increase. He says postponing elective surgeries will preserve bed space and medical equipment.