With virus cases rising, Northam halts elective surgeries

Gov. Ralph Northam said postponing elective surgeries will preserve bed space and medical equipment.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is ordering a halt to elective surgeries at hospitals to preserve the capacity of the state's health care system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials reported a one-day increase of more than 100 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total Wednesday to just shy of 400. They also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to at least 12.