Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case in the city on Saturday.

Chesapeake health officials said the woman is a resident in her 50s.

She had recently traveled to New York.

The patient is hospitalized and in stable condition.

“Since most cases are mild they do not meet test requirements and thus remain undiagnosed and capable of exposing persons to the virus,” said Chesapeake Health Department Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch.

“Thus the need for social distancing to reduce viral exposure in the community and help protect our at-risk population. We are the Community That Cares and this is a valuable way of showing it. We know this individual is in good care; may her recovery be soon and without complication.”

Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia has 152 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state during a press conference on Saturday.

As of March 18, three outbreaks are present in Virginia, according to health officials. An outbreak means there are 20+ cases that can be traced to a central location, officials said. One is in James County and two are currently in Richmond.