Wounded Warrior Project giving grants to those in need, commits $10-million to help during COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wounded Warrior Project announced Thursday that it's donating $10-million to help meet the immediate needs of warriors in the financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The veterans charity is asking companies and foundations to join the effort to support our nation's heroes by matching the $10 million commitment.

The organization says warriors unable to meet their needs for food or shelter can apply for emergency funds and those who qualify will be granted $1,000 per household to help pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential expenses.

Registered warriors are being asked to only apply for assistance if they absolutely need it because of financial hardships from COVID-19. It's important to note that not all warriors will qualify for this assistance, and others who do qualify will not receive funds once the funding is exhausted.