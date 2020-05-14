YMCA seeks support as public pools prepare to reopen

YMCA South Hampton Roads is set to open two pools next week and plans to put some measures in place to protect guests.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — YMCA South Hampton Roads has 22 locations across the region, servicing thousands across the region. And with summer approaching, people will want to take to swimming pools to blow off steam during the pandemic.

“We use the pools to teach people to swim. We use it for summer camp. We use for water exercise for people of all ages," said YMCA South Hampton Roads Chief Operating Officer Adam Kahrl.

With temperatures warming up and the impending swimming season upon us, there are some uncertainties about summer activities with the ongoing pandemic.

“Annually we usually serve, through programs, membership resources capping about 250,000 people a year and in the summer, during those busy months, it’s probably close to 150,000,” Kahrl noted.

Kahrl is preparing for when people can swim again.

“We’re definitely going to have a check-in and check-out point, hand sanitizer available for people when they come in. We highly recommend people wear masks when they don’t have to," said Kahrl.

Kahrl mentioned the pools are filled throughout the year and even though he couldn’t reveal the costs to maintain the pool, he says it's a tough expense.

“When you reopen and you're in difficult financial times, that becomes even more difficult," said Kahrl.

They rely on the summer months to get some funds back.

“So I encourage everybody to support all the nonprofits that you love out there to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers and support them any way you can so they can continue to serve," said Kahrl.