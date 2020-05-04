York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19

The deputy works in the courthouse and was tested on March 26. As a precaution, the courthouse will be closed Monday so it can be sanitized.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courthouse Deputy tested positive for the coronavirus.

The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.

The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.

The deputy has made a full recovery but will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional, Ward said.

Two other courthouse deputies and one civilian courthouse employee who have had similar symptoms are self-quarantined as well.