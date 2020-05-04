York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courthouse Deputy tested positive for the coronavirus.
The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.
The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.
The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.
The deputy has made a full recovery but will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional, Ward said.
Two other courthouse deputies and one civilian courthouse employee who have had similar symptoms are self-quarantined as well.
The York-Poquoson Courthouse will be closed on Monday, April 6 to allow for a thorough cleaning.
