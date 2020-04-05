You can get a haircut under 'safer at home' order, when Virginia moves to Phase I of reopening

Gov. Ralph Northam said the changes, which would start to reopen Virginia after coronavirus closures, could go into effect as soon as May 15.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam reviewed the progress of the last few months, and encouraged caution moving forward, in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He outlined the phased approach of easing restrictions, and said based on the available data, Virginia could enter "phase I" of reopening as early as next week.

In this phase, people will be able to get a haircut, go to the gym and even shop at some retail stores, with extra precautions in place. Northam said the "stay at home" order would be changed to a "safer at home" order, to allow for these first steps.

Phase I looks like this:

'Safer at home' order in place, especially if you are vulnerable

No social gatherings of more than 10 people

People need to continue to social distance

Continued teleworking, wherever possible, is recommended

Face coverings will still be recommended in public

The government will ease limits on faith communities and some businesses (including restaurant, retail, personal fitness and grooming industries)

It's not set in stone, but the governor said these changes could go into effect as soon as May 15.

The governor said businesses would be asked to enhance routine cleaning, and intentionally separate employees and customers as much as possible. He said businesses would need to schedule employee shifts so that short "hand washing" breaks were possible.

"You'll be able to get your hair cut, but you'll need an appointment, and you'll see new safety measures in the salon," Northam said. "You can go out to eat again, but restaurants will use less of their seating so [sic] to spread people out more ... You can go to the gym, but with fewer people, and more requirements for cleaning."

Some retail businesses will also be able to open to shoppers, if they work to enhance cleaning and limit capacities. He said restrictions will be relaxed for farmers markets and worship gatherings - but that social distancing was important "even at church."

The governor's presentation said this first phase could last about three weeks, but might be longer. He said they would only move to phase II if coronavirus trends, and PPE supplies, continued to show improvement in the commonwealth under these changes.