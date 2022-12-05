Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of 1 million Americans who died of COVID

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 1 million Americans have lost their lives to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — After more than two years of the pandemic, the U.S. has reached a new, grim milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S. and at least 6.2 million people globally since late 2019.

In response to these shocking statistics, President Joe Biden proclaimed all flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday through sunset on Monday to honor those that have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin followed suit. He ordered flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds until Monday.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, cases are trending upward in the state. As of Thursday, May 12, 3,144 cases were reported. That's 380 more cases than the previous day.

The state's death toll has now surpassed 20,000.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

Read Gov. Youngkin's full statement below:

Pursuant to President Biden's Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Monday, May 16th.

Ordered on this, the 12th day of May, 2022.