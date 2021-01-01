COVID-19 restrictions not stopping New Year's resolutions

New Year, New me? People are showing up to local gyms to get a good workout, while other people are logging in from home and doing virtual workouts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New Year's Day is always a busy time at the gym.

The weight rooms and cardio machines are packed with people who vowed that this is the year they’re going to start exercising, but what does that look like during a pandemic, when people need to stay at least six feet apart?

“Here we go into 2021, a new you,” explained instructor Kim Richmond.

On Friday at Princess Anne Recreation Center, people were pushing their pandemic weight off. Richmond was helping lead the way to a happier and healthier lifestyle.

“Anything is better than nothing," she said. "If you just start out walking five minutes to ten minutes, and before you know it, you can be walking 30 minutes a day.”

But what if you’re still a little nervous to go to the gym with coronavirus cases reaching record numbers? Richmond said there are several other options.

She said whatever you decide to do, stick to a routine and stay consistent.

“If you’re not ready yet that’s fine, we understand,” Richmond said. “We have lots of virtual classes that you can visit.”

The classes are free on Facebook and they're simple to start.

For most classes, you only need a dining room chair, but if you want to do some small workouts yourself, Richmond recommends people purchase what’s called an "exercise tube." She said it can be incorporated with any workout!

“The colors don’t matter, it’s the size of the tube that matters," she said. "If you have arthritis in your hands, you might want to look for something with a little bit of a cushion, this is very comfortable.”

Whether you work out in your living room or in a gym, ten feet apart from others, it’s the consistency that can keep you sticking to your New Year’s resolutions.