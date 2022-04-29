DEA lists safe sites for Prescription Drug Take Back event, April 30

For Hampton Roads, there are safe drop-off sites in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News, and some nearby counties.

NORFOLK, Va. — April 30 is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The goal is to set up places in every part of the country where people can come to give up their unneeded medications to prevent opioid addictions before they even start.

For Hampton Roads, there are safe drop-off sites in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News.

Looking at nearby counties, there are also drop-offs in York, Surry, Gloucester and Accomack (and the cities of Poquoson, Franklin and Williamsburg).

"While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence," the agency wrote.

You can learn more about how to safely get rid of prescription drugs at home, and how to get addiction help if you need it, by visiting the DEA's website.

Here are some of the local prescription drug dropoff locations, which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Virginia Beach

Wegman's | 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Norfolk

Norfolk Police Operations Center | 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Chesapeake

Virginia State Police office | 1557 S. Military Highway

Chesapeake Police Department | 400 Volvo Parkway

Chesapeake Police Department | 1209 20th Street

Chesapeake Police Department | 4764 Station House Road

Chesapeake Police Department | 949 N. George Washington Highway

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office | 401 Albemarle Drive

Portsmouth

Old Police Headquarters | 711 Crawford Street

Portsmouth Safety Town | 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard

Portsmouth Fire Station | 4001 Rivershore Road

Hampton

Carmel Center | 136 Kings Way

Sentara Careplex Hospital | 3000 Coliseum Drive

Newport News

Walgreens | 1031 Loftis Boulevard

Walgreens | 600 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

Williamsburg

Municipal Building | 401 Lafayette Street

James City County PD | 4600 Opportunity Way

Poquoson

Poquoson Gifts | 498 Wythe Creek Road

Franklin

Franklin Farmers Market | 210 S. Main Street

Surry County

Surry County Sheriff's Office | 45 School Street

Gloucester County

Walmart Pharmacy | 6819 Waltons Lane

York County

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office | 105 Service Drive

Accomack County

Accomack County Sheriff's Office | 23323 Wise Court