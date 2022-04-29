DEA lists safe sites for Prescription Drug Take Back event, April 30

NORFOLK, Va. — April 30 is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The goal is to set up places in every part of the country where people can come to give up their unneeded medications to prevent opioid addictions before they even start.
For Hampton Roads, there are safe drop-off sites in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News.
Looking at nearby counties, there are also drop-offs in York, Surry, Gloucester and Accomack (and the cities of Poquoson, Franklin and Williamsburg).
"While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence," the agency wrote.
You can learn more about how to safely get rid of prescription drugs at home, and how to get addiction help if you need it, by visiting the DEA's website.
Here are some of the local prescription drug dropoff locations, which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Virginia Beach
- Wegman's | 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Norfolk
- Norfolk Police Operations Center | 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
Chesapeake
- Virginia State Police office | 1557 S. Military Highway
- Chesapeake Police Department | 400 Volvo Parkway
- Chesapeake Police Department | 1209 20th Street
- Chesapeake Police Department | 4764 Station House Road
- Chesapeake Police Department | 949 N. George Washington Highway
- Chesapeake Sheriff's Office | 401 Albemarle Drive
Portsmouth
- Old Police Headquarters | 711 Crawford Street
- Portsmouth Safety Town | 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard
- Portsmouth Fire Station | 4001 Rivershore Road
Hampton
- Carmel Center | 136 Kings Way
- Sentara Careplex Hospital | 3000 Coliseum Drive
Newport News
- Walgreens | 1031 Loftis Boulevard
- Walgreens | 600 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard
Williamsburg
- Municipal Building | 401 Lafayette Street
- James City County PD | 4600 Opportunity Way
Poquoson
- Poquoson Gifts | 498 Wythe Creek Road
Franklin
- Franklin Farmers Market | 210 S. Main Street
Surry County
- Surry County Sheriff's Office | 45 School Street
Gloucester County
- Walmart Pharmacy | 6819 Waltons Lane
York County
- York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office | 105 Service Drive
Accomack County
- Accomack County Sheriff's Office | 23323 Wise Court
If you don't find anything in your area using the website's search function, wait a while and try again. The DEA website says "new sites are added every day."