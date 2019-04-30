CHESAPEAKE, Va. — According to the American Heart Association, one person in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

So at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center -- a primary certified stroke center -- the emergency room staff see more than 100 people come in with a stroke each month.

Registered Nurse Alek Collins said a stroke happens in the brain. He explained it appears in two ways: either a blood vessel ruptures or a clot forms, which restricts blood flow and can lead to death.

He knows how important it is to quickly identify the disease. At their hospital, they use the acronym “BE FAST”: Balance, Eye, Face, Arm, Speech and Time.

He explained a stroke looks and feels like a “facial droop, weakness in one side of the body, slurred speech,” which means you need to call 911 and “treat it like a stroke until you’re told it’s not.”

Collins said if you get to the hospital within three to four hours after stroke symptoms start, medical experts have a chance of saving your life.

“We can potentially give you a drug that can break that clot up,” said Collins. However, he said a lot of times people brush off the symptoms as something else.

Are the signs different when someone’s younger?

He said, “No, they’re absolutely not. The only reason they’re different is because I’m not expecting to see that in a 51-year-old.”

Both John Singleton and Luke Perry were in their early 50s when they died from a stroke. Collins said the major causes of a stroke are hypertension, smoking, diabetes, heart arrhythmias, being overweight and high cholesterol.

So to prevent it, he suggests seeing a doctor and embracing a healthy lifestyle. “All of these things can be controlled, except for age and family history,” he said.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which is why Collins believes it’s a good time to remember to “BE FAST” with the signs of a stroke, regardless of age.

On June 1, Chesapeake Regional and the American Stroke Association are holding an event to help end stroke.

If you’d like to attend, click here: https://ahanorfolk.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2019PowertoEndStrokeJazzBrunch/tabid/1049663/Default.aspx

For more resources from the American Stroke Association, click here: https://www.strokeassociation.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

