Docter urges parents to proceed with caution as CDC eases mask mandates for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Though the CDC has eased precautions, doctors are reminding parents it doesn’t mean kids are in the clear for catching COVID-19.

“We have to prevent the surge of coronavirus cases,” Doctor Frita Fisher told WCNC Charlotte. She says her warning comes as parents decide on how best to protect their kids from COVID-19.

“We know that children do get coronavirus,” Dr. Fisher said. According to the CDC, out of just over 27 million coronavirus cases,10.4% are in the five to 17--year-old school-age group, with varying outcomes.

“Children have died from coronavirus, children can have long covid, children can have inflammatory syndromes with devastating consequences,” she explained.

In South Carolina, there have been 123 reported cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, and 177 cases in North Carolina.

It’s a potentially fatal condition where vital body parts including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain can become inflamed.

Doctors still don’t know why some children get it and others don’t, or if kids with certain health conditions are more at risk. Dr. Fisher said it’s a risk parents should note as restrictions ease.

“My advice to parents is to remember that your number one job is to protect your children,” Dr. Fisher said.

The CDC still recommends limiting in-person playtime with other children, keeping kids away from anyone high risk, and that children older than 2 wear a mask if not fully vaccinated.