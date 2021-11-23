Doctor gets letter of suspension just after suing Sentara Healthcare for chance to use ivermectin on COVID-19 patients

His lawyers said the suspension was a "blatant act of retaliation against Dr. Marik for filing the lawsuit," after Sentara said there wouldn't be work consequences.

NORFOLK, Va. — An attorney for Dr. Paul Marik, who sued Sentara for the chance to prescribe certain medications for COVID-19 patients, said the doctor found a suspension note on his desk Saturday.

Marik, an EVMS doctor who has been working at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, went before a judge last week to see if the legal system would override Sentara Healthcare's ban on ivermectin.

The anti-parasitic drug is approved for a few uses in humans but hasn't been approved as an effective or safe treatment against COVID-19 by the CDC. Marik wants to prescribe it to people who are seriously ill with the disease.

His attorney said the 14-day suspension was a "blatant act of retaliation against Dr. Marik for filing the lawsuit," after Sentara said there wouldn't be any work consequences for his suit.

It was dated Nov. 18, the same say as his hearing.

While the suspension stands, Marik won't be able to oversee the general ICU at the hospital. The letter, which wasn't shared, allegedly asks him to come before a committee of doctors to discuss the suspension on Dec. 2.

Marik's lawyers have asked Norfolk Circuit Court Judge David Lannetti for a supplemental hearing about this suspension. In the letter, they say this could potentially be used unethically, as leverage to pressure Marik to drop his lawsuit.

Sentara Healthcare representatives also sent a letter to Lannetti, saying the hearing wasn't necessary.

Sentara's team says the letter was from a self-governing group of physicians at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

"Sentara stands by its position, as supported by the testimony at the hearing, that Plaintiff would not be disciplined for discussing his protocol as a treatment alternative with his patients," they wrote. "Nothing in today’s letter is contrary to that petition.”