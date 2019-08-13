Dole is recalling cases of baby spinach that have expired over the risk of salmonella.

The impacted products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The products being recalled are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bagged packages with a lot code of W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2) and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell packages with a lot code of W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8).

Both have a use-by date of August 5, 2019, due to a possible health risk of salmonella.

The lot code and use-by dates are located on the upper right corner of the bag or on the top label of the clamshell; the UPC code is located on the bottom-left corner on the back of the bag or on the bottom label of the clamshell.

Customers are advised to throw out spinach with these codes and use-by dates. Dole via FDADole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach.

Though no illnesses have been reported, the company said it is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

The precautionary recall was issued after a sample of baby spinach tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.