NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Freshening up your nails with a quick dab of polish can boost your confidence. It also could harm you in the long run. A study by the American Academy of Dermatology says UV lamps used to dry certain manicures may lead to skin cancer.

“I was addicted and got it done every two weeks,” said Zee Worstell, talking about a gel manicure. “I loved it, because it always looked good. It lasted forever, and I see the appeal.”

The type of manicure is more durable and lasts longer than one using regular nail polish. The process is aided by a UV or LED lamp once the gel is applied.

“It’s stronger than the sun," stated Worstell. "We wear sunscreen when we go outside, yet we are still willing to stick our nails and feet under the lights."

Worstell slid her hands under the lamp for several minutes each time she got her nails done until 2015 when she had a wakeup call. Worstell explained, “I had breast cancer a couple years ago. It made me wonder what I was putting in my body.”

Worstell wondered about the UV and LED lights and if they could cause skin cancer.

“It depends on how much ultraviolent A light it omits," Dr. Edward Prodanovic told 13News Now. "Some lamps omit a lot higher, some lower. It depends on the light source.”

Prodanovic, who is a dermatologist at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said the report that followed the American Academy of Dermatology's study suggested getting a simple gel polish could cause skin cancer, but the academy's findings were not conclusive.

“There is no proof. We just know that this type of light can cause cancer, and photodamage. We are taking that data to gel manicures and the use of the ultraviolent light,” Prodanovic explained. He said if you have a genetic condition or have sensitive skin you should be very careful. Prodanovic recommended if you continue to get gel polish you take steps to prevent skin damage.

“Even if you wore gloves and you cut the finger tips off that may help. Some sunscreens or photo-protective gloves would be helpful,” Prodanovic said.

Lotus Day Spa Nail Educator, Vung Ho, said he doesn’t think the gel nail technique is harmful. “The UV light don’t expose the harmful UVB, UVC. By the time they put their hand in the light, it’s not that long,” Ho told 13News Now.

If you are a customer and are concerned about the light, Ho said there’s a new technique called the “dip nail." He said the power is a scientific formula filled with Vitamin E and calcium.

“The dip, we don’t use any UV lamp to cure the nail, not at all," Ho explained. "There are four steps. After we are done, we use a finish gel and let it air dry. It lasts two to three weeks, and it's shiny all of the time."

While the dip is a good alternative, Worstell said she has something else that works for her.

“I found these nails. They are 95 percent dry nail polish. We found them at a craft show. I’m in love with them,” Worstell stated, noting she’ll do anything to ensure her body doesn’t have to tackle cancer again.

"It’s horrible and it’s scary and it just disrupts your life,” explained Worstell who hopes people listen to Prodanovic and take steps to protect their skin when they get manicures.

