ECPI gives scholarships to nursing students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's National Nurses Week and some lucky nursing students are feeling the love.

On Tuesday, ECPI University awarded nursing scholarships worth more than $55,000 at campuses around the country, including its Virginia Beach and Newport News campuses.

University officials say nearly 650 applicants applied for the scholarships, which were narrowed down to five finalists for each campus. The winners were then voted on through social media, with each winner getting $2,000.