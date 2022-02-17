ECPPS to drop mask mandate on March 1, officials continue to monitor case numbers

This decision comes in the aftermath of Governor Cooper's recommendation on February 17 to allow school districts to end their mask mandates.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools held a Board of Education Meeting on February 21, where they voted to make masks optional for both students and staff starting March 1.

This decision comes in the aftermath of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's recommendation on February 17 to allow school districts to end their mask mandates. His announcement comes in light of falling COVID-19 numbers across the state.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” Governor Cooper said in a release. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

This recommendation goes into effect on March 7, but board members for ECPPS voted to drop the mandate effective March 1, which will still give families a timeline to decide and prepare.

Students who ride the bus will still be required to mask up per continued CDC requirements.

Interim Superintendent for ECPPS Dr. Eddie Ingram brought up the decision.

"It's important to note that should we see a significant rise in positive cases, I may ask the board to reconsider the policy," Ingram said during the meeting.

He also reminded the board that schools will continue to encourage physical distancing, staying home when you're feeling ill and staying sanitized.

Current masking protocols in place for students who have been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 will stay the same.