Enrollfest kickoff in Newport News sees people get health insurance, Medicaid, flu shots

There will be a free COVID-19 testing event and you can enroll in a healthcare plan, Saturday, November 14 at 401 Oriana Rd, Newport News, VA.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The nation is waiting to see what happens to the Affordable Care Act. On Tuesday, the Republican Party once again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate Obamacare in its entirety.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that will determine the future of the Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration and Republican attorneys want to get rid of Obamacare, which would threaten coverage for more than 20 million people.

President-Elect Joe Biden defended the Affordable Care Act.

“This effort to bypass the will of the American people, the verdict of the courts in the past, the judgments of Congress, in my view is simply cruel and needlessly divisive,” Biden said.

Despite the challenge, an event in Newport News on Tuesday morning encouraged people to enroll in the Affordable Care Act. People had the opportunity to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicaid at First Baptist Church Morrison.

“In the age of COVID-19, you have to get all your preventive care,” President of the Hampton Branch, NAACP and Celebrate Healthcare Gaylene Kanoyton said. “If you have any preexisting conditions, if it’s diagnosed early it can be taken care of.”

Health experts said we're also in the middle of a "twindemic," an overlap of the flu season and a potential peak in COVID-19 cases.

There was also an opportunity for people to get a flu shot Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health was on hand. Staff Sergeant Kevin Blane brought his daughters to the event.

“They can't go to school or daycare without their immunizations,” Blane said. “It's one more thing to cross off because we know we're back in that season again and we're seeing a spike in numbers, so I want to make sure my daughters are protected.”

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank also donated food boxes for the event.

The court will rule on the Affordable Care Act issue in June of 2021.