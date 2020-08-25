Establishing student sleep cycles ahead of virtual school year

Among other questions, parents are wondering how much sleep is the right amount for their child.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new virtual school year is surrounded by uncertainty. That uncertainty could be followed by children having trouble getting to sleep, staying asleep through the night and waking up feeling rested.

Dr. Michael Strunc is a neurologist and sleep behavior specialist for CHKD. He says every person is different, and the amount of sleep needed differs from person to person.

The first thing you need to do is get a routine in place.

"If you can just write the schedule out -- build a schedule it's good for your life, good for anxiety and also good for your sleep," Strunc said.

He also says not to wait for the school year to start to get that routine in place. Start it now, so once the school year does start, kids are already in the swing of things.

There are a few ways to know children aren't getting the most out of their sleep. Warning signs include fragmented sleep, a shift in their sleep schedule or new moods and behavior issues.

Strunc recommended paying attention to when they are actually falling asleep, ensuring children and teens aren't on their phones in their room all night.

Those, he said to put those away thirty minutes minutes before bedtime.

If your child has a rough time sleeping right now, don't get frustrated.

"Sometimes parents think, 'What's wrong with my kid?'" Strunc said. "Since this little thing called an iPhone came out a dozen years ago, sleep has become an epidemic, add COVID to that -- and the stress, worry and anxiety that comes with it. This is pretty routine for sleep to be a mess for everybody."

Dr. Strunc also said he gives a guide to his patients, like this one, if they are looking for a step-by-step plan to follow.