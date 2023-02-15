Dementia patients will soon have access to new memory care here in Hampton Roads

Riverside Health System is launching the Martha W. Goodson Center, which will provide memory care services for patients and their caregivers.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Expanded memory care is coming soon for dementia patients in Hampton Roads.

Riverside Health System is launching the Martha W. Goodson Center, which will provide memory care services for patients struggling with dementia and their caregivers.

The Center says its care includes support for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and memory conditions throughout the entire process.

The Center values five main pillars: Memory Care, Caregiver and Loved One Support, Clinical Services, Education and Research.

Each pillar offers its own programs, resources and support to help educate the community.

"Neurological and memory care conditions can be a very overwhelming diagnosis for a patient but also for their family," said Tina Thomas, the Executive Director of Memory Care at Riverside Health System, in a news release.

"Our goal with the Martha W. Goodson Center is to provide holistic support for the whole family, walking alongside them throughout the trajectory of the disease."

Riverside initially announced their extension of memory care services last year.

According to a previous release, Newport News native G. Royden Goodson III granted a seven-figure leadership gift in honor of his wife Martha.

Riverside's care team diagnosed Martha Goodson with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at 57-years-old.

At that time, it was the largest individual donation Riverside Health Systems had ever received. The donation made the new facility possible.

Patients will start with a cognitive screening and physical assessment before receiving a diagnosis from the Riverside team.

The evaluation provides a baseline for the patient and caregiver. If a patient is diagnosed with a memory condition, they will be paired with a care navigator who will craft an individual approach to treatment and support.

Some of the programs and resources available at the center include caregiver support groups, social engagement programs, driver rehabilitation programs, medication review programs and dementia-specific training for clinical teams.