Expansion of presumptive cancers list to help firefighters get workers' compensation

At least five Virginia Beach firefighters have recently been diagnosed with cancer. All of them were on the scene of a fiery jet crash 11 years ago.

RICHMOND, Va. — Part of the battle for Virginia firefighters is won with the passage of a new bill in the General Assembly.

The bill expands the workers' compensation presumption of compensability for certain cancers to include thyroid and bladder cancers.

To qualify, the illness would have to cause death or disability for firefighters who have completed five years of service.

It does not apply to a firefighter diagnosed before July 1 of this year.

Presently, the list includes leukemia, pancreatic, prostate, rectal, throat, ovarian, breast, colon, brain, or testicular cancer.

Five Virginia Beach firefighters have been diagnosed with some form of cancer recently, all of whom spent hours at the scene of a jet crash in Virginia Beach 11 years ago. It was dubbed "Good Friday Miracle" because no one died when the F-18 jet crashed into an apartment complex

Several contaminants have been identified as being present in the piles of charred debris on that April day.