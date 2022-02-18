Expert gives advice on how Virginia students can adjust to mask changes at school

A counselor gave advice for adjusting to Virginia's new law ending mask mandates for students in K-12 public schools.

VIRGINIA, USA — The new Virginia law ending mask mandates for students in K-12 public schools is bringing relief for some and anxiety for others.

"It is a very overwhelming and anxiety-provoking time," said Dorescia Paige-Perry, a licensed professional counselor based out of Suffolk.

She said school-aged children are already faced with the pressures of social media, an inundation of information and grappling with identity at an early age.

Then, add the COVID-19 pandemic on top of all of that.

Paige-Perry explained that students question whether school will shut down again, go back to virtual or whether they can see friends and "is it ok for me to take my mask off now or should I keep it on?"

That's the big question now that Virginia students are no longer required to wear masks.

"I think the family should come together, have a real discussion, have their kids understand that we're going to make a decision as a family and this is what you can be free to follow based off of that," said Paige-Perry.

She encouraged parents to list reasons for wearing a mask or taking it off, "that'll help their children understand why they're doing something. They don't have to be nervous about it."

And that way, if other students approach them about their decision, Paige-Perry said they'll have means for respectful conversations.

"People are able to agree to disagree. This is what our family is doing, but understand that next door, this family may be doing something different," she added.