Father remembers 17-year-old daughter on World Suicide Prevention Day

Robert Avila and his wife both devote a big part of their lives to reaching other families who may need help.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Robert Avila’s world changed on August 4, 2016.

That’s the day he lost his 17-year-old daughter Kathy to suicide.

“We will never be over our grieving stage,” said Avila. “That’ll last forever.”

A month after losing Kathy, Avila found people with similar stories coming together to walk and raise awareness for suicide prevention. It was his turning point.

“Made me a better person, a better dad, a parent, a better husband, a better friend,” said Avila.

Today, Avila and his wife are chairs of the Suffolk Out of the Darkness walk. They devote a big part of their lives to reaching other families who may need help.

“Just going up to them and hugging them… means a lot whenever we are able to unite,” said Avila.

Because of COVID-19, three Out of Darkness walks can’t happen as a group this year, but people are still encouraged to register and then record videos walking with a small group in their neighborhood.

There are three events planned in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Newport News.

“We’re here to make a difference and make sure no families go through what we went through,” said Avila.