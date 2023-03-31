Federal funding cuts create limited forms of birth control on Peninsula

A recent cut in federal funding for the state of Virginia is pushing local health centers to scale back some options for birth control methods, the VDH said.

HAMPTON, Va. — There are currently over 150 clinics in the state that can provide free or reduced-cost birth control methods to patients, but that is changing for some areas of Virginia.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Health announced changes coming to the Hampton & Peninsula Health District after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) received a $1,150,000 cut in Title X funds extending through early 2023.

The Title X "Family Planning" Program is a federal grant program created in 1970. Some of the services include contraception counseling and provision, breast and cervical cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI), and pregnancy diagnosis and counseling.

Forms of contraception have become a vital resource for many people in Hampton and Newport News when it comes to family planning services since local health centers work with Title X programs.

However, the recent cut means people won't be able to access some methods of birth control at these nearby health centers.

The VDH spokeswoman said the Hampton Peninsula Health District had to make changes, saying, "Effective April 1, 2023, select brands and methods of birth control may not be offered at the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts."

However, this doesn't impact other services offered in the family planning program.

Clinicians with the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts will still provide family planning services and a smaller range of birth control methods, according to the VDH press release.

The VDH spokeswoman said the services will still include pap smear screening and follow-up/treatment of abnormal pap smears (including colposcopy if needed), diagnosis and treatment of STIs, and emergency contraception. STI testing and treatment, as well as condom distribution, are unaffected by the reduction in Title X funding.

"We value the importance of these services and recognize how much our community relies upon them," said VDH District Director, Dr. Natasha Dwamena, in a statement.

Tawana Harrison is a young mom in Hampton. She said this cut in funding sends a message to people who rely on these services.

"Because there's, you know, a lot of unplanned pregnancies right now as we speak," said Harrison. "Most of the time, when you cut contraception and funding like that, you take your community and you send it in a different direction."

While Harrison doesn't rely on the Title X program, she said she wonders what comes next for the people who do.

"Just makes you wonder where the world is going, where we're headed," Harrison said. "No funding for the things that we need to keep us going, keep us positive in the right direction."

A spokeswoman for VDH said all clients have been notified of this change and have been provided a list of available birth control methods, "as well as a local Title X provider within the health district should they wish to continue in the program."

You can learn more about the Title X services on the VDH website.