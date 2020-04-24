x
Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns

New projections indicate that in a worst-case scenario, 769,000 people could die of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa this year.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, a baby from the Malawi village of Tomali is injected with the world's first vaccine against malaria in a pilot program.The World Health Organization is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, where it routinely kills hundreds of thousands a year, could be set back 20 years as countries focus almost all their energy and resources on containing the coronavirus outbreak. "We must not turn back the clock,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The World Health Organization is warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa could be set back by 20 years as countries focus energy and resources on containing the coronavirus. 

The WHO says new projections indicate that in a worst-case scenario, 769,000 people could die of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa this year as campaigns to combat it are interrupted. 

That’s more than double the deaths in the last detailed count two years ago and would be the worst figures for the region since 2000. 

The WHO's Africa regional director says that “We must not turn back the clock.”

