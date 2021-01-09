Feeding friends and family: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia opens new center in Norfolk

This is the second food hub to open in Norfolk with the goal of combatting food insecurity for residents.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened their third food hub at the Jordan-Newby Library in Norfolk on Tuesday. These centers aim to reduce community hunger and food insecurity.

“The Foodbank is reimagining the future of food banking and transforming our models to better meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, president & CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We have been intentional about soliciting feedback from the individuals and families we serve and look forward to implementing best practices at our newest location of The Community Feed at the Jordan-Newby Library.”

The Community Feed aims to address needs in a holistic way: it offers access to fresh produce with a resource center, which will provide ways for people to learn more through recipe cards and workshops that address root causes of food insecurity.

Additional partners with the food bank network will offer programs at this location that expand beyond the dinner plate. One of those is The Up Center, which provides financial and housing counseling for people in need.

The Community Feed, located at 961 Park Avenue in Norfolk, opens officially on September 7. Hours are Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There's another nearby feeding center at the Young Terrace Community Center in Norfolk, and the third at the Tidewater Community College (TCC) campus in Portsmouth.