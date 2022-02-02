'Healthy Heart Month Days' | Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, YMCAs host events

These events are designed to help people work through the importance of nutrition, wellness and accessibility to healthy foods.

There are two community organizations in Hampton Roads that are joining forces to create a healthier-heart future.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads will be providing "Healthy Heart Month Days," which are designed to help people work through the importance of nutrition, wellness and accessibility to healthy foods.

Old Dominion University's nursing students will be available at these events to provide screenings for important aspects of heart health, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Hearing exams and a blood panel that can track blood sugar changes will also be available.

Personal trainers will be there to answer any questions and help people create workout plans, and the Foodbank will be teaching and distributing resources on how to combat food-insecurity.

These events are free and open to anyone. Check out the following schedule and see which day is best for you: