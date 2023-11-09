Former NFL players talk men's health at free prostate cancer awareness event

The free event gave people in Hampton Roads information on prostate cancer, general health and self-care.

HAMPTON, Va. — A special health event in Hampton got some major support from former NFL players Saturday morning.

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer quarterback and Hampton Roads native Aaron Brooks joined a panel of NFL Retirees at the event, including Bruce Smith, Wali Rainer, Dion Foxx and Billy McMullen.

The NFL Panel was moderated by the hosts of the Kulture Shock podcast, Greg and X Scott.



In collaboration with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum (HRPHF) and Sentara, HUPTI will conduct early-detection exams and checks for men at risk for prostate cancer (PSA tests and DRE exams).

Saturday's free event aimed to provide people with information on prostate cancer, general health and self-care. More than 300 screenings were performed.

SightForever, the community outreach mobile eyecare program provided by the Wagner Kapoor Institute, also offered comprehensive eyecare services. Hampton University’s School of Pharmacy and Nursing gave general health education, too.