Deadly highway crash rates across Virginia down compared to last year's Fourth of July weekend

9 people died in crashes on Virginia's highways during Independence Day weekend. That number includes 4 motorcyclists.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 21, 2022.

Virginia State Police have released numbers on traffic incidents from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4 that show that fatalities this year for the holiday weekend were down 25% compared to last.

The statistics were released as part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.)

"Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt," police said in a news release.

This year, nine people died in crashes on the highway during the period counted for the Fourth of July. That number is down from 12 people last year.

During the four-day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative, state police arrested 69 drivers for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Speeding tickets were issued to 4,262 people, and 1,585 people were cited for reckless driving.

Also during the four-day period, 429 citations were made to individuals for not wearing a seatbelt. 131 citations were handed out for children not being properly secured in a vehicle.

The nine fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren.

Three of the four motorcycle crashes were single-vehicle crashes and involved the rider losing control before the crash.

The crashes in Danville and Warren County involved pedestrians.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, stressed the importance of safe and defensive driving.