A clearer vision: Free eye exams, glasses for NPS students in need

The average cost of an eye exam without insurance can cost a decent chunk of change. When times are tough, that's just another expense to add to the list.

But if you have a child who is a student in Norfolk Public Schools that needs their vision checked, the school district has partnered with Essilor Vision Foundation to make that happen.

According to the foundation, over 12 million children across the country are in need of glasses and currently live with blurred vision.

Their goal is to eliminate that number.

On October 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Elementary School, students in need can get a free vision screening or exam, and if necessary for their success, a free pair of glasses.