NORFOLK, Virginia — The Virginia Department of Health wants to make sure you're fully vaccinated for this upcoming flu season.
That's why health districts in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Three Rivers and on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore are hosting free flu shot clinics throughout the last half of October.
These clinics aren't just being held to make sure the community is vaccinated. They're also an exercise. Officials say this can train health departments to vaccinate efficiently during a time of emergency by simulating a mass vaccination event.
No ID is required to receive the shot, but vaccine supplies are limited. If you plan to go to one of the clinics, you're asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt or a shirt that can be rolled up easily.
Below is the list of locations where the clinics will be held as well as dates and times:
Norfolk Health District:
- Military Circle Mall, 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, Virginia
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older
Virginia Beach Health District:
- Newtown Elementary Schoo, 5277 Learning Circle, Virginia Beach
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older
Portsmouth Health Department:
- Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shots are available for anyone 3-years-old and older
Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts:
- Hampton Health Department, 3130 Victoria Blvd., Hampton
- Peninsula Health District, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Shots available for anyone 6-months-old and older
Western Tidewater Health District:
- Isle of Wight Health Department, 919 S. Church Street, Smithfield
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older
Eastern Shore Health District:
- Tangier Medical Center, Tangier Island
- Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older
Three Rivers Health District:
- Middlesex County Health Department, 2780 General Puller Highway, Saluda
- Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shots available for anyone 10-years-old and older