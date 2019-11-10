NORFOLK, Virginia — The Virginia Department of Health wants to make sure you're fully vaccinated for this upcoming flu season.

That's why health districts in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Three Rivers and on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore are hosting free flu shot clinics throughout the last half of October.

These clinics aren't just being held to make sure the community is vaccinated. They're also an exercise. Officials say this can train health departments to vaccinate efficiently during a time of emergency by simulating a mass vaccination event.

No ID is required to receive the shot, but vaccine supplies are limited. If you plan to go to one of the clinics, you're asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt or a shirt that can be rolled up easily.

Below is the list of locations where the clinics will be held as well as dates and times:

Norfolk Health District:

Military Circle Mall, 880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older



Virginia Beach Health District:

Newtown Elementary Schoo, 5277 Learning Circle, Virginia Beach Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older



Portsmouth Health Department:

Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots are available for anyone 3-years-old and older



Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts:

Hampton Health Department, 3130 Victoria Blvd., Hampton

Peninsula Health District, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon Shots available for anyone 6-months-old and older



Western Tidewater Health District:

Isle of Wight Health Department, 919 S. Church Street, Smithfield Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older



Eastern Shore Health District:

Tangier Medical Center, Tangier Island Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shots available for anyone 3-years-old and older



Three Rivers Health District: