HAMPTON, Va. — Today, Dec. 15, is the last day to sign up for health care through the Affordable Care Act, and there's a health fair up in Hampton to make sure no one misses the deadline.

It’s the 6th annual Celebrate Healthcare Mega Health Insurance and Medicaid Enroll-Fest. It's happening today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a free event that features special guest speakers on health and vendors from local medical services and other community groups focused on health.

One major part of the event: free in-person health insurance enrollment assistance.

Attendees will receive free onsite enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Medicaid.

If a person doesn't qualify for an ACA, experts will check to see if they can qualify for Medicaid.

Courtesy

The deadline to renew or enroll in the Marketplace is Dec. 15. Medicaid enrollment is year-round.

Organizers say it’s important no one misses the deadline, as health insurance is a critical need. No one can predict an accident or an illness, and insurance can help protect you if something unexpected happens.

If you don’t sign up by today, you can’t get an ACA plan unless you have a big life event like having a baby or losing your other form of health insurance.

