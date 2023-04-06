Free health screenings and wellness resources offered at community health fair

The fair is meant to reach out to underserved communities in Hampton Roads so they know what resources are available to them.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A free health and wellness event in Norfolk this weekend hoped to reach out to underserved communities in Hampton Roads.

The "Asian Wellness Matters Community Health Fair" at Old Dominion University's Webb Center offered free health screenings and resources to people in the community.

President of the Philippine Nurses Association of Virginia, Catherine Paler said the fair has scores of vendors offering different resources ranging from information on common diseases like heart and kidney issues to cooking demonstrations.

“We're addressing mental health, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, everything that the Asian community is affected by," Paler said.

Virginia Asian Advisory Board member Salinna Lor said the fair is meant to reach out to underserved communities in Hampton Roads so they know what resources are available to them.

“I think a lot of times in our communities, there’s not a lot of knowledge. A lot of times there’s a lot of language barriers so we just wanted to make this a really accessible event for everybody," Lor said. “We really wanted to put a focus on health issues in the community.”

The fair included screening for things like diabetes, blood pressure, and heart and kidney disease. The event also focused on mental health and offered classes on dementia care, stress management, financial health, and nutrition.

Paler said event organizers say want the health fair to become a biannual event. They have hosted it before but had to pause activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to drum up interest," Paler said. "We like to touch the churches, we like to go to the Asian stores, and post on Facebook - all the social media out there. It’s really a grassroots level to get people out here. So we average about 200 people each event.”

It’s not just a health and wellness expo - it’s also a fun community event for families. The event also featured cultural performances, face painting, henna tattoos, and prize giveaways.

“What’s important about getting our Asian community out here is also including some of our culture," Paler said. "It becomes more comfortable for them, and allow them to realize that we have Asian representation out here.”