Free HIV testing to be held in Virginia Beach

The event will last from 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 and will be held at the Department of Human Services building in Virginia Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will offer free HIV testing at 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

That's set to happen on June 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held in recognition of National HIV Testing Day, which is a day dedicated to encouraging people to get tested.

This clinic comes at a time when U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that reports of sexually transmitted diseases continued to rise in the later half of 2020 after dropping off a bit at the beginning of the year.

By the end of 2020, more cases of syphilis and gonorrhea were reported than in 2019.

The opposite is true for chlamydia, but the CDC website attributes that decline to decreased STD screening and under diagnosis during the pandemic.

The theme of this year's event is "HIV Testing is Self-Care," the city said.

“This fast, free, painless and confidential test helps individuals take control of their own health and make informed decisions about how to move forward,” DHS Director Aileen L. Smith said.

“If someone receives a positive result, Human Services can immediately link that individual with appropriate treatment and community support resources,” Smith said.

Testing will be available for people of all ages, and those interested in attending can make an appointment by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811. Walk-ins will also be accepted, the city said.

It will take about one minute after the test to get results, and all tests will be administered in a private screening area.