Free medical care coming to Suffolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Bon Secours Care-A-Van will offer free medical services to uninsured adults and children in Suffolk on Wednesday, the city said.

The van will be at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, located at 138 South Sixth Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Medical workers will offer routine evaluation and treatment of common acute illnesses, including gastritis and heartburn, minor skin rashes, minor musculoskeletal pains, respiratory infections, urinary tract and bladder infections, headaches, ear aches, pink eye and chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

The Care-A-Van will also offer sports physicals, children's health insurance enrollment and health education services.

To schedule an appointment on the bus, people can call 757-889-5121 or email Takeirah_Martin@bshsi.org.

Bon Secours is a Christian organization that aims to "extend the ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved," according to their website.