Frontline essential workers line up for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as phase 1b clinics get underway

Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Western Tidewater health departments began 1b coronavirus vaccinations today.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across Hampton Roads, more municipalities are moving into phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations.

Officials at the Virginia Beach health department began vaccinating people in that category, today.

At the Convention Center, frontline essential workers – like Virginia Beach teachers – are eligible for the shot.

“It’s quick. It’s painless, and I was in and out," said Tracy Houchins, a teacher at Kempsville Middle School. “They would like us to be back in the building with the kids, and I just really want to be safe and get back to normal.”

Public school students are planned to transition to in-person learning, in a week. Private school students are inside classrooms.

“We have been back in school since August 24th," said Ladonna Sinsabaugh, a staff member at St. Matthew's School.

There were no long lines at the convention center this morning. People who got the shot say after a quick temperature check, they went over the necessary medical documents and got their first dose.

“I feel good! The arm feels fine. I needed to get one. I’m a little bit older and I need to be safe," another St. Matthew's staff member, Linda Cantwell said. “I think it was phenomenal. There are a lot of volunteers, it was very well organized."

After the shot, you’re monitored for any reactions.

“They kept checking on us to make sure we were feeling fine and that was reassuring, especially for somebody who has panic attacks!” Sinsabaugh said. “If you can get it, get it… It’s not just for yourself. Protect everybody. It’s not just for yourself, it’s for everybody else.”

School faculty and staff said getting the shot is about protecting themselves and the people around them, and they're hoping this is a step towards normalcy.