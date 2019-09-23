The discussions around concussions have been at the forefront of football in the last few years.

Some of the efforts to reduce concussions have been placed in helmet technology and education.

Virginia Tech's helmet ranking system is one of the most well-respected and used resources by experts, athletes, and organizations.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools use this guide when purchasing helmets for student-athletes. Five-star helmets are the safest, according to the system.

Not only has the district continually made efforts to improve their helmets, but so has company VICIS.

