CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Cooper is addressing the vaping epidemic as other governors across the country issue public health emergencies for vaping-related illnesses.

While the governor didn't give any specifics as to how his administration would respond to the issue, he said they're "weighing all the options."

"I'm deeply concerned when children are being marketed to with these...flavored devices that deliver nicotine," Cooper said.



The latest numbers showed 26 people died and more than 1,200 people suffered lung injuries believed to be associated with vaping.

The federal government was expected to release updated case numbers on Thursday.

