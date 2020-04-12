Gov. Roy Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen spoke at first NC Council for Health Care Coverage meeting

Gov. Roy Cooper formed a bipartisan council to take a look at health care coverage in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new bipartisan council to review health care coverage in the state.

The North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage will be convened by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, according to a release from Cooper's office. The council had its first virtual meeting Friday morning. Council members include members of the General Assembly, business leaders, nonprofit representatives, and health care experts. State DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is also on the council.

“This pandemic has further exposed the many challenges facing North Carolina’s fractured health care system,” Cooper said. “Too many hardworking North Carolinians cannot access affordable health coverage. This Council will guide North Carolina solutions that can help more people get the coverage they need.”

The Council reviewed the state of health care coverage in North Carolina, explored how other states have increased health care coverage and came up with policies to increase coverage in our state.

As of 2019, 17% of adults were uninsured in North Carolina, the 6th highest rate in the U.S, according to Cooper's release.

“North Carolina is a leader in innovative health care and access to health care impacts every aspect of our society. It is critical that we have a diverse group of opinions as we look at ways to improve our current system,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, M.D., Ph.D, Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. “I am confident that this Council can move us closer to health care solutions that are right for North Carolina.” Dr. McClellan formerly served as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Council members representing a variety of different viewpoints were selected from across the state. They include:

Rep. Gale Adcock, NC House of Representatives

Chip Baggett, CEO, NC Medical Society

Rep. Kristin Baker, NC House of Representatives

Rep. John Bell, NC House of Representatives

James Brigman, Pastor

Cassandra Brooks, Owner/Operator, Little Believer’s Academy

Senator Jim Burgin, NC Senate

Mandy Cohen, MD, Secretary, NC Dept of Health and Human Services

Casey Cooper, CEO, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Rep. Carla Cunningham, NC House of Representatives

Andy Ellen, President & General Counsel, NC Retail Merchants Association

Don Flow, Owner/CEO, Flow Automotive Companies

Mickey Foster, CEO, FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Tina Gordan, CEO, NC Nurses Association

Lisa Harrison, Director, Granville-Vance Public Health

Reg Henderson, VP, Government Relations, Lowe’s

Senator Ralph Hise, NC Senate

Vivian Howard, Restauranteur & Author

Senator Brent Jackson, NC Senate

Senator Joyce Krawiec, NC Senate

Rep. Donny Lambeth, NC House of Representatives

Steve Lawler, President, NC Healthcare Association

Mehul Mankad, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Alliance Health

Kenya McNeil-Trice, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Education in Pediatrics, UNC

Tommy Newton, MD, Family Physician

Lynne Pierce, Executive Director, SAFE Food Ministry

Dave Richard, Deputy Secretary, NC Dept of Health and Human Services

Sen. Gladys Robinson, NC Senate

Gary Salamido, President and CEO, NC Chamber

Merritt Seshul, MD, NC Medical Society Representative

Erica Smith, Executive Director, Care4Carolina

Tunde Sotunde, MD, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC

Margaret Weller-Stargell, President and CEO, Coastal Horizons

Rep. Donna White, NC House of Representatives

Dale Wiggins, Chairman, Graham County Board of Commissioners

Senator Mike Woodard, NC Senate

Patrick Woodie, President, NC Rural Center

Gene Woods, President and CEO, Atrium Health