Local advocate shares journey on World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is October 10 and aims to raise awareness for resources and support.

SUFFOLK, Va. — October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The goal is to raise awareness and support for mental health issues around the world.

On this day, Mylira Green, a licensed clinical social worker based in Hampton Roads, wants people to know they aren't alone.

“If you have a brain, you have mental health. And we all need to start working on that together," said Green.

Data shows more people are calling for their mental health.

In July, 13News Now reported Virginia health officials saw a 47 percent increase in crisis calls.

The spike came one year after the former Suicide Prevention Lifeline switched to a new, three digit system, 988. The change was meant to streamline federal and state-level prevention efforts.

“Well I think a big part of it is, we have worked really hard when it comes to breaking the stigma of mental health," said Green.

Green said it's good that more people are willing to ask for help.

She told 13News Now she was inspired get into this field of work because of her own experiences with post traumatic stress disorder, including a suicide attempt in college.

“It’s when I found out how to really walk through my own healing, my own acceptance, is when I realized I could do that for other people," said Green.

She has a message for anyone who feels like they’re battling alone.

“What I would tell somebody who may be in that space: just because you have mental health challenges, just because it seems dark, does not negate the purpose that you have in your body," said Green.