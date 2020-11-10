Hampton Roads doctors warn of rising coronavirus cases during flu season

We’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and doctors are facing another challenge: flu season.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s officially flu season and health experts are worried about rising coronavirus cases in some parts of the country.

Eastern Virginia Medical School infectious disease expert Dr. Edward Oldfield said this flu season can go two ways. If people continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks – then we could have a mild flu season.

“Flu is actually less contagious than COVID. So what will prevent COVID will definitely prevent the flu,” Oldfield said.

And then there’s option two.

“The other option is we do have a 'Twindemic.' We do have the flu, people don’t wear masks, people don’t social distance. And then we have a combination of the flu and COVID – with very similar symptoms.”

Oldfield says you can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“It’s no question that you can have dual infections," he confirmed.

Oldfield noted states in the Midwest, like North Dakota and South Dakota, are seeing an increase in cases and that could spread.

He also pointed to relaxed restrictions in other states.

“They’re opening bars in Florida which is one of the highest risk situations of all – it’s close contact, crowds, people talking loudly in a closed space," he said.

“I think we’re heading towards a significant increase in cases [of coronavirus], as we start to come into the flu season."