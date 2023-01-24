Hampton Roads group gets $50,000 grant to provide dentures for low-income residents

Help, Inc. is using the money to expand its 3D digital dentistry to Lackey Clinic in York County and Olde Town Medical Center in James City County.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Roads nonprofit clinic announced Tuesday that it received a $50,000 grant to help low-income people in the area get dentures.

Help, Inc. is using the money to expand its 3D digital dentistry program, launched in July 2022, to Lackey Clinic in York County and Olde Town Medical Center in James City County.

The donation came from Impact100 Greater Peninsula, an organization that helps other organizations financially.

The organization said the program can help qualifying patients save thousands of dollars, since traditional dentures can cost anywhere from $700 to more than $4,000.

A full set of dentures made by Help, Inc. will cost patients between $300 and $400. Patients can get their dentures within 48 hours, and each printer can make about 200 dentures a year, according to the organization.

The organization's 3D printers can also make crowns, night guards and bridges for patients.

“The 3D digital dentistry program allows us to provide tremendous value to patients, while helping to restore a person’s quality of life and confidence,” Help, Inc. Executive Director Matthew Stearn wrote in a news release. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to reach more people through the support of our funders and partners.”