Hampton Roads pharmacies stockpile Tamiflu supplies amid shortage

Several doctors, pharmacies and hospitals are raising red flags over shortages of Tamiflu.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia is experiencing some of the highest levels of the flu that doctors have seen in years.

This is leading to shortages of Tamiflu right here in Hampton Roads, and even on a larger scale across the country.

"This can be a problem every year, but especially this year we are seeing a bit of a spike," said Dr. Jade Ranger, owner of The Prescription Shoppe in Williamsburg.

Ranger said it is a common conversation between pharmacists to check their store supplies of Tamiflu, a prescription drug that can significantly cut down the recovery time for the flu.

For independent pharmacies, Ranger said they will help one another out.

"We will hear from other pharmacies who say 'hey do you have this in stock, do you have this in stock, okay cool, I'm going to transfer some prescriptions over to you cause we have some patients that are looking for it," Ranger said.

For many pharmacies, the capsules of Tamiflu are easier to find than the liquid version. The powder, or liquid, is typically meant for children and Ranger said has a tendency to fly off the shelves.

"The liquid, we definitely have less of that," Ranger said.

"Traditionally, it's the little ones that bring it home, and the next thing you know it's going through the entire family."

Ranger said she is grateful her pharmacy stockpiled all of their Tamiflu supplies.