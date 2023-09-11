Hampton University hosts free Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair

The free event aims to provide Hampton Roads with information on prostate cancer, general health, and self-care.

HAMPTON, Va. — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and there's a special event this weekend in Hampton and it's getting some major support from a few former NFL players.

In collaboration with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum (HRPHF) and Sentara, HUPTI will conduct early-detection exams and checks for men at risk for prostate cancer (PSA tests and DRE exams).

SightForever, the community outreach mobile eyecare program provided by the Wagner Kapoor Institute, will be offering comprehensive eyecare services, and Hampton University’s School of Pharmacy and Nursing will also provide general health education.

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer quarterback and Hampton Roads native Aaron Brooks will join the fair's panel of NFL Retirees alongside fellow retired players and returning panelists: Bruce Smith, Wali Rainer, Dion Foxx, and Billy McMullen. The NFL Panel will be moderated by the hosts of the Kulture Shock podcast, Greg and X Scott.

The health fair will be held, Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.